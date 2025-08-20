realme India just introduced its fourth-gen P series smartphones – the realme P4 5G and realme P4 Pro 5G. The P4 Pro 5G is a powerhouse mid-ranger that blends slim design with flagship-like performance. The realme P4 Pro 5G brings a 144 Hz 1.5K OLED curved display with 6,500 nits brightness, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with HyperVision AI chipset, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and 80W charging, all wrapped in a 7.68 mm sleek, durable body with a natural wood-inspired design. We got our hands on the device, and here are our first impressions of the realme P4 Pro 5G.

The realme P4 Pro 5G stands out with its Living Nature Design, featuring a premium tech-wood textured back panel that feels unique and grippy in hand. Available in Birch Wood and Dark Oak Wood, the design makes it stand apart from the usual backs. The third Midnight Ivy variant has a non-woody, solid back.

The smartphone is surprisingly slim and lightweight, at 7.68 mm in thickness, weighing 189 grams. For a phone that packs a huge 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, this is a complete standout. The device also boasts IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and even harsh environmental conditions.

One of the highlights of the realme P4 Pro 5G is its 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, all packed into its slim frame. realme claims it can handle over 8 hours of BGMI gameplay at 90 FPS. Charging is equally impressive with 80W Ultra Charge, which juices up the phone to 50% in just 25 minutes, as claimed. It also supports 10W reverse charging, turning it into a power bank for other devices when needed.

Moving to the front, the P4 Pro 5G impresses with a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D curved AMOLED display featuring a massive 6,500 nits peak brightness, and a large 94% screen-to-body ratio. The visuals look immersive, sharp, and vibrant; scrolling, gaming, and video playback are smooth thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate, while 4,608 Hz PWM dimming ensures comfortable viewing even at low brightness levels.

The sides come with power and volume controls on the right, while the bottom offers a USB Type-C port, flanked by the speaker grille, mic, and SIM tray, and another speaker (earpiece) and microphone at the top. No 3.5 mm headphone jack here due to its slim design, but you do get stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience.

The realme P4 Pro 5G runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface backed with AI features and promises 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Underneath, the realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with the HyperVision AI chipset (Pixelworks X7 Gen 2). This dual-chip configuration handles both raw computing and dedicated visual processing, enabling features like AI Hyper Clarity, AI Hyper Motion, and Always-On HDR.

The setup allows for stable 144 FPS gaming across supported titles, smoother animations, and AI-driven upscaling to 1.5K resolution. Paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM (expandable to 26 GB with dynamic RAM) and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, the phone feels effortlessly fast and fluid in real-world use. The GT Performance Engine 3.0 and 7000 mm² VC cooling system further ensure sustained performance without heating issues.

The P4 Pro 5G carries a dual 50 MP rear camera setup, led by the Sony IMX896 OIS sensor, paired with an ultra-wide camera. On the front, there’s a powerful 50 MP OV50D selfie shooter. Both front and rear cameras support 4K 60 FPS video recording, backed by AI features like Ultra Steady video, AI Motion Stabilization, AI Travel Snap, and AI Landscape mode. The AI Hypershot Architecture ensures sharp, stabilized, and vibrant results across different shooting conditions.

Early Verdict – realme P4 Pro 5G

The realme P4 Pro 5G makes an excellent first impression. It checks nearly all the boxes for a premium mid-ranger: a stunning curved OLED display, dual-chip power with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 + HyperVision AI, solid 50 MP camera setup with 4K support, military-grade durability with IP68/IP69, and a huge 7,000 mAh battery with 80W charging. Add to that the Living Nature Design with wood-textured finishes, giving a unique look.

For now, the realme P4 Pro 5G looks like a strong challenger in its segment, blending design, performance, and battery life in a slim and stylish package. A detailed review with camera samples, performance, and battery endurance will reveal how well it holds up in real-world scenarios, but the first impression is highly promising.

Where To Buy – realme P4 Pro 5G

The realme P4 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹28,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 27th August 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores across India. The launch offers include ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹2,000 exchange bonus on all variants, and no-cost-EMI options of 3 months.

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

27th August 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores across India Offers: ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹2,000 exchange bonus, 3 months no-cost-EMI

