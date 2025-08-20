realme India launched its latest 5G smartphones under its P series in India – the realme P4 Pro 5G and the realme P4 5G. The realme P4 5G is the standard variant under the series, highlighting its 144 Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, a massive 7,000 mAh Titan battery with 80W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC with a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, a 50 MP OV50D40 main camera, IP65 + IP66 dust and splash resistance, realme UI 6.0 on Android 15, and more.

The realme P4 5G packs the 7,000 mAh Titan Battery in a slim 7.58 mm chassis, housed in a Metal Heart Design with metallic lines and exposed screw detailing. It is available in three color variants – Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red. Up front, the smartphone sports a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, and hardware-level blue light reduction.

On the camera front, the P4 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP OmniVision OV50D40 main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 30 fps. The 16 MP Sony IMX480 front camera supports 4K video as well and enables AI-powered photography modes such as AI Landscape for enhanced shots.

Performance-wise, the device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra octa-core SoC paired with a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+14 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Thermal management is handled by a 7,000 mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, ensuring stable performance during heavy gaming or extended 4K video recording sessions.

The 7,000 mAh battery is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay, and supports 80W Ultra Charge, reaching 50% in 25 minutes. Additional features include AI Smart Charging, Bypass Charging for gaming, and reverse charging capabilities. The smartphone runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, promising 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The price for the realme P4 5G starts at ₹18,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹19,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹21,499 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available from today, i.e., 20th August 2025, from 6 PM to 10 PM as a part of the early bird sale, while the first sale starts from 25th August 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline stores nationwide. The launch offers include ₹2,500 Bank discount + ₹1,000 exchange bonus.

realme P4 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

