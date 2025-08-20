realme India has launched two new 5G smartphones under its P series in India – the lineup, which includes the two smartphones, the realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G. The realme P4 Pro 5G is the upper variant under the series, highlighting its 144 Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with 6,500 nits super-high peak brightness, powerful, mammoth-size 7,000 mAh Titan battery with 80W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with HyperVision AI chipset, 50 MP IMX896 main camera + 50 MP selfie camera, IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, realme UI 6.0 with AI features, and more.

The realme P4 Pro 5G packs a huge 7,000 mAh Titan Battery in a 7.68 mm slim and durable body with a natural wood-inspired design called Living Nature Design, featuring a premium tech-wood textured back panel, available in two options – Birch Wood and Dark Oak Wood, while the third Midnight Ivy finish has a non-woody solid back.

The front side sports a 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,280 pixels), a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a super-high peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The smartphone is protected with IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistance and military-grade shock resistance for harsh environmental conditions.

The rear side features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, the front side boasts a 50 MP OmniVision OV50D selfie camera, capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps. The camera supports various AI features, including Ultra Steady video, AI Motion Stabilization, AI Travel Snap, and AI Landscape mode. The AI Hypershot Architecture ensures sharp, stabilized, and vibrant results across different shooting conditions.

For specs, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s newest chip – the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with the HyperVision AI chipset (Pixelworks X7 Gen 2), up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion), and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The setup allows for stable 144 FPS gaming across supported titles, smoother animations, and AI-driven upscaling to 1.5K resolution. Other specs include GT Performance Engine 3.0 and a 7,000 mm² VC cooling system for heating dissipation.

The P4 Pro 5G packs a huge 7,000 mAh Titan Battery that is claimed to handle over 8 hours of BGMI gameplay at 90 FPS. It supports 80W Ultra Charge fast charging, capable of charging 50% in just 25 minutes. It also supports 10W reverse charging, turning it into a power bank for other devices when needed. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface backed with AI features and promises 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

The realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, ₹26,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and ₹28,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 27th August 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores across India. The launch offers include ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹2,000 exchange bonus on all variants, and no-cost-EMI options of 3 months.

realme P4 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹28,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 27th August 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores across India

27th August 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores across India Offers: ₹3,000 bank discount + ₹2,000 exchange bonus, 3 months no-cost-EMI

Get realme P4 Pro 5G on realme.com/in

realme P4 Pro 5G – Hands-On and First Impressions