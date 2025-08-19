vivo’s latest smartphone under the V series launched – the vivo V60, which is the successor to last year’s vivo V50, arrives with major upgrades across design, cameras, and performance. The biggest highlights include a triple 50 MP ZEISS-powered camera system with 100x zoom, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, equipped with among the brightest quad-curved AMOLEDs with 5,000 nits brightness, and is the only smartphone that’s super-slim at 7.53 mm despite housing a massive 6,500 mAh battery. There’s more about the smartphone; here’s our hands-on with the new vivo V60 and our first impressions.

The vivo V60 immediately impresses with its premium design language, touted as the slimmest 6,500 mAh battery smartphone in a 7.53 mm glass body form factor. Depending on the finish, dimensions, and weight vary slightly – the Mist Gray comes in at 7.53 mm and 192 grams, using a plastic composite sheet (the slimmest) while the Auspicious Gold measures 7.65 mm and weighs 200 grams, and the Moonlit Blue is 7.75 mm thick and 201 grams, both featuring a glass back for a more refined and premium aesthetic.

We can say, it uses a highly premium design, the curved edges and slim profile make it feel comfortable in the hands, despite the large battery inside. It is protected with IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, ensuring both durability and style. Overall, the vivo V60 uses pretty much flagship-grade design aesthetics with premium materials – glass back, metallic frames, curved screen, ZEISS optics (in the cameras), among others.

The front is dominated by a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel, which looks stunning in person. With up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, the V60 ensures clear visibility under harsh sunlight while being gentle on the eyes during extended use. The display uses a Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a P3 wide color gamut for vibrant, punchy visuals. Protection comes via Diamond Shield Glass, making it durable enough for daily use.

You’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right, USB Type-C, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers (one at the top), and microphones at the bottom, while the top features an additional microphone and another speaker for stereo sound output.

Moving to the cameras, this is where the vivo V60 sets itself apart. It packs three 50 MP cameras on the rear, co-engineered with ZEISS optics for professional-grade imaging:

50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, also with OIS

50 MP autofocus selfie camera

8 MP ultra-wide-angle rear camera

On the front, vivo has upgraded the selfie experience with a 50 MP autofocus camera that supports 4K 60 fps video recording. Camera features include ZEISS multifocal portrait, 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait, Wedding Vlog Mode, and Four Seasons Portrait, all designed to push creative mobile photography further and backed with Aura Light LED for natural colors.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 2.8 GHz with Adreno 722 GPU. Paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 2.2 storage, it ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall performance. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 claims 27% faster CPU performance, 30% stronger GPU performance, and 26% improved gaming efficiency.

Despite being just 7.53 mm thin, the vivo V60 packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery, among the largest in its class, while promising quick top-ups with its 90W FlashCharge fast charging, alongside all-day endurance. Out of the box, the V60 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, featuring AI-driven tools like Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0. For longevity, vivo is offering 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches – a first for the V series.

It also comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11be), 5G SA/NSA connectivity, and support for multiple global navigation systems.

Early Verdict – vivo V60 Review

The vivo V60 makes a strong case as a premium mid-range flagship. With its sleek glass design, triple 50 MP ZEISS camera system offering 3x, 10x, and as much as 100x zoom, stunning and super-bright 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 5,000 nits brightness, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 raw power, and a large 6,500 mAh battery packed into a 7.53 mm slim body, the device feels both future-proof and performance-driven. Add to that 4 + 6 years of software support, and vivo seems to be addressing one of the biggest concerns for long-term users. If photography, design, and endurance top your list, the vivo V60 stands out as a compelling choice in its segment.

vivo V60 – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹38,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹40,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹45,999 for its top variant, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting today, i.e., 19th August 2025, on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets.

The online launch offers include up to 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, and 1 year free extended warranty. The offline launch offers include up to 10% cashback or 10% instant discount on on major bank cards or up to 10% v-upgrade exchange bonus, up to 10 months zero down payment options, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, up to 70% assured buyback at ₹499, up to 40% off on V-Shield (screen damage protection only), 1 year free extended warranty, and access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months applicable on ₹1,199 prepaid plans.

Price: ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹45,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

Availability: 19th August 2025, i.e., today, on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets

Offers: Online: Up to 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, and 1 year free extended warranty, Offline: up to 10% cashback or 10% instant discount on on major bank cards or up to 10% v-upgrade exchange bonus, up to 10 months zero down payment options, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, up to 70% assured buyback at ₹499, up to 40% off on V-Shield (screen damage protection only), 1 year free extended warranty, access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months applicable on ₹1,199 prepaid plans

