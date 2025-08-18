State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has soft-launched its 4G mobile services in Delhi, marking a key step in its long-awaited network expansion. Alongside, the company has also rolled out a nationwide Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing SMS protection system, offering subscribers a safer and more reliable mobile experience. BSNL has already expanded its 4G services in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

.

Starting 15th August 2025, new customers in Delhi can access BSNL’s 4G network for both voice and data services. Unlike its indigenous rollout in other regions, the Delhi service is being powered by a partner-assisted 4G-as-a-service model, which ensures citywide coverage immediately for all BSNL SIM card users.

Customers can obtain SIM cards and complete e-KYC at BSNL and MTNL outlets as well as authorized retail partners.

Speaking on the launch, BSNL CMD A. Robert J. Ravi said the approach enables “instant 4G connectivity across the capital” while BSNL continues to expand its own indigenous infrastructure.

BSNL also introduced a network-level Anti-Spam SMS protection system that requires no apps or manual settings. The system, built in collaboration with Indian cloud communications firm Tanla, blocks malicious SMS links in real time while ensuring that legitimate OTPs, banking messages, and government alerts continue seamlessly under TRAI’s DLT/UCC framework.

Key Highlights of the Protection System:

Detects over 1.5 million scams daily

Blocks more than 35,000 fraudulent links and 60,000 scam numbers monthly

Powered by four AI/ML engines using NLP, deep learning, and reputation intelligence

Integrated with India’s blockchain-based DLT framework for telecom security

Works nationwide with 99% accuracy

All BSNL subscribers are automatically covered under this system, significantly lowering the risks of fraud and phishing.

Alongside the Delhi 4G launch, BSNL also confirmed:

E-SIM trial launch in Tamil Nadu

Introduction of BiTV Premium Packs

Formation of BSNL-MTNL Converged CMD Grievance Monitoring Cell

BSNL began its massive ₹25,000 crore 4G rollout in 2024, deploying over 1.12 lakh towers with TCS and C-DoT technology partners. Looking forward, the operator has earmarked another ₹47,000 crore to strengthen and scale its 4G and future 5G infrastructure.