HONOR India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming HONOR X7c 5G smartphone for 18th August. The company has already teased the X7c 5G earlier, showcasing its specs and features. The smartphone highlights its durable design with 5-star drop-resistant, 50 MP motion sensing camera, MagicOS 8.0 with AI features, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and more. Last month, HONOR introduced its upper-end sibling – HONOR X9c 5G in India.

Regarding the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO, PSAV India, Brand Partner, HONOR, said, “India’s smartphone market has a clear need gap for an affordable device that offers high storage, fast charging, and genuine durability. With the HONOR X7c 5G, we are addressing this gap by delivering 256GB of storage, 35W HONOR SuperCharge for reduced charging time, and IP64 protection for dust and water resistance, all packed into a sleek 5G device. It is built to last, designed to perform, and priced to make advanced technology accessible to millions of users in India.”

The smartphone will debut in the country in a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration and will be available in two color options – Forest Green and Moonlight White. The HONOR X7c 5G will feature triple-resistance protection, carrying an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and has drop resistance certified by SGS, ensuring solid protection against everyday mishaps.

On the display front, the device will sport a 6.77-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole cutout design. The rear will come with triple cameras, including a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. For internals, the X7c 5G will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in. More details, including its pricing and availability, will be available once the smartphone is launched on 18th August 2025.