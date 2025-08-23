How to link multiple Reels on Instagram? Instagram has rolled out a brand-new update for creators – the ability to link multiple Reels together into a series. This makes it easier for audiences to follow related content over time, especially for creators experimenting with episodic storytelling.

With this update, you can connect Reels around a common theme, whether they’re newly published or already posted. This feature is rolling out globally to all Instagram users, so you’ll soon be able to create and manage your own Reels series anywhere in the world.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using Instagram’s Reels linking feature. Please note that subscriber-only and close-friends-only Reels can’t be linked.

How to link multiple reels on Instagram

Step 1: Start creating a Reel as usual.

Start creating a Reel as usual. Step 2: Under the caption field, tap “Link a reel”.

Under the caption field, tap “Link a reel”. Step 3: Choose one Reel you want to connect.

Choose one Reel you want to connect. Step 4: Add a title (up to 15 characters). If you skip this, it defaults to “Linked reel”.

Add a title (up to 15 characters). If you skip this, it defaults to “Linked reel”. Step 5: Tap OK → Share.

Tap OK → Share. Step 6: Repeat for multiple Reels

How to Link an Existing Reel

Step 1: Open the Reel you want to edit.

Open the Reel you want to edit. Step 2: Tap the menu icon on the right.

Tap the menu icon on the right. Step 3: If no link exists, select “Add linked reel”.

If no link exists, select “Add linked reel”. Step 4: If a link already exists, choose “Edit linked reel”.

How to Edit or Unlink a Reel