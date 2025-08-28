Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced relief measures for users in flood-affected regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. The telecom operator said that prepaid, postpaid, and broadband customers impacted by the severe weather will receive additional benefits to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the crisis.

As part of these measures, Jio is automatically extending the validity of expiring plans by three days for both Jio Prepaid Mobile and JioHome subscribers. In addition, mobile users will get unlimited voice calls and 2 GB of high-speed data per day at no extra cost. JioHome users will receive three extra days of benefits from their most recent plan, while postpaid customers will be given a three-day grace period on bill payments.

Jio relief measures at a glance:

3-day validity extension for prepaid and JioHome users

Unlimited calls + 2 GB/day high-speed data at no extra cost

3-day additional benefits for JioHome plans

Postpaid and JioHome users get a 3-day bill payment grace period

Airtel, Jio’s biggest rival, has also announced similar initiatives for users in the same flood-hit areas. Airtel prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week will get a three-day automatic extension along with unlimited calls and 1 GB of daily data, even without recharging during this period.

Airtel relief measures at a glance:

3-day extension for prepaid customers

Unlimited calls + 1 GB/day data during this period

3-day grace period for postpaid and broadband bills

Airtel’s postpaid and broadband subscribers will also benefit from a three-day grace period on bill payments. Both telecom operators stated that these steps are aimed at helping affected customers access emergency services, stay connected with family, and receive critical updates amid the floods.