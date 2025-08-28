WhatsApp has officially rolled out its new AI-powered Writing Help feature, designed to help users rephrase text for different tones and improve clarity. The Meta-owned messaging platform says users can type out a basic message, and the AI will suggest alternative versions with different styles – such as professional, funny, or empathetic – depending on the context.

The new feature doubles up as a spell-check and grammar assistant, helping users polish their text before hitting send. WhatsApp compares it to Apple’s AI-driven Writing Tools, available on iPhones and other Apple devices.

Using Writing Help is simple: after drafting a message, a new pencil icon appears in the chat box. Tapping it opens a Meta AI-powered window that provides text suggestions. Users can then review the AI’s recommendations and decide whether to send the improved version or stick with their original message.

WhatsApp highlights that Writing Help has been built on Private Processing technology, ensuring that neither Meta AI, WhatsApp, nor anyone else can read the original message or generated responses. All processing happens securely, maintaining the app’s privacy-first approach.

The feature was first spotted in beta testing earlier this month on Android version 2.25.23.7. With today’s official rollout, Writing Help is initially available in the US and select regions, with support limited to English for now. The company plans to expand the feature to more languages and countries later this year.