Google has rolled out a major update to Google Vids, its AI-powered video creation tool, adding new features designed to make professional-quality video production faster, easier, and more flexible. The platform, which has quickly gained over 1 million monthly active users, is now offering AI avatars, image-to-video generation, transcript trimming, and enhanced editing tools.

One of the most notable additions is Image-to-Video with Veo 3, which allows users to transform photos into dynamic eight-second clips with sound by combining visuals with text prompts. This feature is particularly useful for animating product shots, stock photography, or branded visuals.

Another key update is the introduction of AI Avatars for Presentations. Teams can simply write a script, choose an avatar, and generate a presentation video – removing the need to record themselves. Google says this feature is designed for trainings, demos, onboarding, and internal communications.

For those recording directly within Vids, the new Automatic Transcript Trim automatically removes filler words and long pauses, ensuring smoother, polished results with fewer takes. Additionally, the tool now incorporates noise cancellation, virtual backgrounds, filters, and appearance adjustments, similar to those already available in Google Meet.

To improve cross-platform sharing, Google is also preparing to launch multiple video sizing formats, including portrait, landscape, and square exports.

Alongside the feature rollout, Google has launched an instructional series called “Vids on Vids”, aimed at helping users master the platform. The tutorials cover topics such as AI storyboarding, animation, transitions, and video planning.

Google highlighted that organizations like Fullstory, Mercer International, Natura, and Trimble are already leveraging Vids for content creation, training, and communication. For example, Mercer International uses the tool for employee safety training, noting that it saves on costly production resources, while Fullstory praised the ability to produce “high-gloss” content in hours instead of weeks.

Access to Google Vids is available at vids.new, with a free basic editor for all consumers (without Gemini AI), which includes templates for tutorials, event invites, and podcast teasers. Paid features, including AI-powered tools, are available through Google AI Pro and Ultra plans, as well as to Business, Enterprise Starter, and Workspace for Education customers.