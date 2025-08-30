JioHotstar has unveiled a series of new AI-driven features at its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), aiming to redefine the streaming experience for millions of users across India. Among the key highlights are the introduction of RIYA, an AI-powered voice assistant for content discovery, and Voice Print, a breakthrough technology for multilingual dubbing and localization. This follows the announcement of the JioFrames AI Smart Glasses.

JioHotstar has introduced RIYA, a voice-enabled content search assistant designed to simplify navigation. Users can now speak naturally to search for shows, seasons, or specific episodes, eliminating the need for endless scrolling. RIYA is engineered to understand speech and thought patterns, curating content based on commands to deliver a seamless discovery experience.

Another major feature, Voice Print, uses AI-powered voice cloning and lip-sync technology to bring a new level of authenticity to multilingual content. This innovation allows actors and commentators to have their voices cloned in different Indian languages while retaining their unique vocal characteristics. The synchronized lip movements ensure that dialogues feel natural, whether you’re watching a movie or a live cricket match. This is expected to significantly enhance the viewing experience for regional audiences.

In addition to voice-driven features, JioHotstar also introduced JioLenz, a new technology that lets users personalize how they consume content. From changing camera angles to exploring multiple formats within the same stream, JioLenz offers a more immersive and customizable way to enjoy both sports and entertainment.

For cricket enthusiasts, JioHotstar is upgrading its popular feature with MaxView 3.0. The new version integrates multiple camera angles, live scorecards, instant highlights, and language preferences – all within a single interactive screen. This upgrade is aimed at making cricket viewing more engaging and interactive on mobile devices.

The feature rollout comes amid rapid growth for JioHotstar. The platform boasts a massive content library of over 3.2 lakh hours, with 30,000 hours added annually – a volume larger than its two nearest competitors combined. Adoption has also been remarkable, with 600 million users onboarded within three months of launch, including 75 million connected TV users. With 300 million paying subscribers, JioHotstar has firmly established itself as one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.