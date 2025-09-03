XElectron, an Indian consumer electronics and smart home solutions brand, has expanded its lineup with two new LED smart projectors – Techno and Techno Plus. Designed to suit home entertainment, office presentations, and outdoor screenings, both models run Android 13 and bring OTT streaming, wireless screen mirroring, and versatile projection options.

The XElectron Techno Smart Projector is targeted at home use, small offices, and casual outdoor viewing. It comes with an HD native resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 4K decoding support, and a 5000:1 contrast ratio. Its compact design includes a 210° rotatable body, allowing flexible ceiling or wall projection for screens up to 150 inches.

The projector runs Android 13, enabling direct access to streaming apps and wireless screen mirroring from Android and iOS devices. It features 1 GB RAM with 8 GB internal storage, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and a 20W built-in Bluetooth speaker for audio output. The LED light source offers a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.

The XElectron Techno Plus Smart Projector steps up performance with a Full HD native resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 4K decoding, and 9,000 lumens brightness for sharp and detailed images. It supports projection on screens up to 150 inches, making it suitable for home theaters, professional use, and outdoor setups.

Like the Techno, it runs Android 13 with OTT app support and screen mirroring. It includes auto-focus and auto-keystone correction for easier setup, along with a 20W Bluetooth speaker with enhanced bass. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and two-way Bluetooth 5.0. With a 70W power draw, the projector is built for durability with a lifespan of up to 40,000 – 50,000 hours.

Mr. Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron said, “Our vision is to bring immersive, big-screen experiences into everyday life – whether it’s a living room, a classroom, or an office – without the constraints of cost or complicated installation. With the Techno series, we’re combining advanced features with everyday convenience, offering a versatile alternative to conventional large-screen TVs at a fraction of the cost.”

The price for the XElectron Techno Smart (C7) is ₹6,990 and ₹8,990 for XElectron Techno Plus (M2). Both models are available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, and XElectron’s official website, and come with a 1-year warranty across India.

XElectron Techno & Techno Plus Price and Availability