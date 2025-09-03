Dolby Laboratories has unveiled Dolby Vision 2, the latest evolution in premium display technology designed to transform the way movies, TV, sports, and gaming content are experienced. Building on its predecessor, Dolby Vision 2 introduces smarter enhancements powered by AI and advanced image processing, setting a new benchmark in visual performance for home entertainment and beyond.

The technology features a redesigned Dolby Image Engine, which delivers sharper visuals, richer colors, and more refined details across all types of content. Central to the upgrade is AI-powered Content Intelligence, a system that automatically analyzes each scene and adapts picture quality to match the content type and the viewing environment. This ensures optimal performance whether you’re watching a dimly lit movie, a brightly lit sports match, or an immersive gaming session.

For darker scenes, Precision Black Technology improves visibility without losing artistic intent, while Adaptive Light Sense dynamically adjusts brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting conditions. Enhancements tailored for live sports and gaming include authentic motion control for smoother playback, reduced stutter, and improved color accuracy, ensuring life-like performance for fast-paced visuals. In addition, advanced bi-directional tone mapping enhances highlights, deepens contrast, and delivers richer colors across supported displays.

Dolby Vision 2 will be available in two product tiers. Dolby Vision 2 Max is designed for premium televisions, unlocking the full range of next-gen features for high-end display hardware. The standard Dolby Vision 2 tier is aimed at mainstream TVs, offering essential improvements powered by the upgraded image engine and AI-driven optimization.

Early adoption has already been confirmed in the industry. Hisense will be the first to integrate Dolby Vision 2 into its upcoming lineup, featuring RGB-MiniLED TVs powered by the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip with MiraVision Pro PQ Engine – the first processor to support Dolby Vision 2. Additionally, CANAL+ has announced its support for the new format. Exact rollout timelines will be revealed closer to launch.

John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said, “We’ve reached an inflection point where TV technology has significantly changed while artists continue to demand even more innovative tools. Dolby Vision 2 redefines how we think of Dolby Vision to unlock the full capabilities of modern TVs while giving artists unprecedented opportunities to push their creative boundaries further than ever before.”