Unix India has announced the launch of its new portable wireless speaker, the Unix Pop Beat, designed to combine compact portability with high-bass audio performance. The Bluetooth speaker showcases its RGB light effects, 7W output capacity, 1,000 mAh battery, and USB and TF card inputs, and features TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology for dual pairing.

The Pop Beat is a highly portable wireless speaker that delivers a 7W output and features TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology, allowing users to pair two speakers for synchronized playback. To add a visual touch to the audio experience, the speaker comes with RGB light effects that sync with the music beats.

The device, available in Black and White color options, is equipped with a 1,000 mAh battery that offers up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and takes about 90 – 100 minutes to recharge via 5V input. For connectivity, the speaker supports Bluetooth v5.3 with a 10-meter wireless range, and includes options for TF card and USB input, alongside onboard controls for ease of use.

The Unix Pop Beat is priced at ₹599 and is available on Unix India’s official website, offline retail stores, and leading e-commerce platforms across the country.

Unix Pop Beat Price In India & Availability