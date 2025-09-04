Amazon has introduced Lens Live, an AI-powered upgrade to its Lens feature in the Amazon Shopping app, designed to make product discovery faster and more interactive. The feature allows users to scan items instantly, get real-time product matches, and receive AI-generated insights from Amazon’s shopping assistant, Rufus.

With Lens Live, shoppers can point their camera at any product – whether in a store or at home – and see top matches displayed in a scrollable carousel. They can tap on items to view details, add them directly to their cart with a + icon, or save products to their wishlist without leaving the camera interface. Rufus, Amazon’s AI assistant, complements the feature by generating suggested questions, product summaries, and quick insights, helping users make informed decisions in seconds.

According to Trishul Chilimbi, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist for Stores Foundational AI at Amazon, Lens Live leverages AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch and Amazon SageMaker to deploy machine learning models at scale. A lightweight on-device computer vision model recognizes products in real time, while a deep learning visual embedding system compares camera input against billions of Amazon listings to deliver precise matches. Rufus AI then provides contextual insights, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

Currently, Lens Live is available on the Amazon Shopping app for iOS, with a gradual rollout planned for more U.S. customers. Users can continue to access traditional Lens tools such as barcode scanning, image uploads, and photo searches alongside the new live AI-powered feature.