Reliance Jio has marked a major milestone as it celebrates its 9th anniversary on 5th September. The company announced that it has crossed 500 million users, cementing its position as the world’s largest mobile data network. To put this into perspective, Jio’s customer base now exceeds the combined populations of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

To commemorate the occasion, Jio has rolled out a series of special offers for both mobile and broadband users.

Unlimited Data for a Month: Users on plans priced at ₹349 and above will get one month of unlimited data between 5th September 2025 and 5th October 2025. Currently, unlimited 5G data is only available to 5G smartphone users on plans of ₹349 or higher.

Weekend Free Data: From 5th September to 7th September, Jio will provide unlimited weekend data to all 5G users, regardless of their plan. For 4G customers, unlimited usage will be capped at 3 GB high-speed data for just ₹39.

₹349 Celebration Plan: A newly introduced Celebration Plan includes extra data benefits and subscription vouchers worth ₹3,000 from platforms like JioHotstar, JioSaavn Pro, Zomato, Netmeds, Reliance Digital, AJIO, and EaseMyTrip. Customers who recharge the plan 12 times consecutively will get the 13th month free.

Home Broadband Deals: JioFiber customers can get a two-month JioHome connection for ₹1,200, which includes access to over 1,000 TV channels, unlimited data, and more than 12 OTT apps. The bundle also comes with Amazon Prime Lite and digital gold rewards.

Jio’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, said that the company plans to roll out new services throughout the year as part of its anniversary celebrations. He also hinted at expanding operations beyond India, signaling Jio’s ambitions to strengthen its global presence.

Speaking about the achievement, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said, “On Jio’s 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life, and it shows the incredible power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society.

I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible. Your trust and support inspire us every day. As we look ahead, we will continue this journey with even greater resolve – bringing the best technology into the hands of hundreds of millions of Indians, making it accessible, meaningful, and transformative. Together, we will realise the vision of a truly digital India.”