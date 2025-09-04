Samsung India has launched its new Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer Dryer range, bringing AI-driven convenience and all-in-one performance to Indian households. The appliance combines a 12 kg wash and 7 kg dry capacity, eliminating the need for load transfers and offering all-weather drying with intelligent fabric care.

According to Samsung’s recent consumer study, demand for washer-dryers is growing in India, as families look for solutions to protect clothes from dust, pollution, and germs while reducing the hassle of air-drying. The BESPOKE AI Washer Dryer addresses this need by delivering consistent performance across seasons, while saving energy and ensuring hygiene.

The machine’s no-load transfer system automatically moves laundry from wash to dry without manual effort. A SuperSpeed mode can wash a full load in just 39 minutes, while features like Air Wash refresh clothes without detergent and SmartThings Wrinkle Prevent minimize ironing needs. The digital inverter motor further ensures quiet, energy-efficient, and long-lasting operation.

Samsung has also packed the new range with AI-powered features. AI Wash detects fabric type, load size, and soil levels to optimize water and detergent usage, while Auto Dispense stores and automatically releases detergent and softener for up to a month. AI Control learns user preferences, recommends wash cycles, and provides helpful notifications. The AI Energy mode promises up to 70% energy savings, and AI Ecobubble technology enhances stain removal by up to 20% while being gentle on fabrics.

In terms of specifications, the appliance supports Wi-Fi connectivity, SmartThings app integration, steam wash, bubble soak, and multiple wash/dry cycles. It is designed with a tempered glass door, an AI control panel, and a swirl drum for effective cleaning.

Speaking on the launch, Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India, said, “Our new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range understands modern lifestyles, delivers convenience, and makes everyday laundry smarter and more efficient. The intelligent features provide the perfect solution for contemporary living at a time when weather unpredictability is rising and consumers struggle with high pollution and dust. Samsung’s Bespoke AI technology not only optimises wash cycles based on fabric type and load, but also helps save energy and water while ensuring hygiene. Our new range is designed with higher capacity to handle larger loads, along with features that save time, protect fabrics, and maintain hygiene, all while reflecting the core values of ‘ease, save, and care’. I am confident that our new convenient, intelligent, and connected appliances will transform the way Indian households experience laundry, making it simpler, faster, and more reliable.”

The Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer Dryer starts from ₹63,990 and comes with a 20-year warranty. It will be available through Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and authorized retail outlets across India.

Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer Dryer Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹63,990 onwards

₹63,990 onwards Availability: Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and authorized retail outlets across India, with a 20-year warranty

Get Samsung BESPOKE AI Washer Dryer on Samsung.com/in