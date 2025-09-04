LAVA Mobiles India has launched the LAVA Yuva Smart 2, the latest addition to its budget-friendly Yuva series, priced at ₹6,099. The device comes as the successor to the Yuva Smart introduced earlier this year, bringing upgraded features while keeping affordability in focus.

The LAVA Yuva Smart 2 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 2.5D glass, available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold color options in a glass back design. It is powered by a UNISOC 9863A octa-core SoC, paired with 3 GB RAM (with +3 GB virtual RAM) and 64 GB storage (expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card).

In terms of cameras, the Yuva Smart 2 features a 13 MP main rear camera with a secondary AI sensor, offering multiple modes such as Portrait, Panorama, HDR, Beauty, Night Mode, Filters, Time Lapse, QR Code, and Slow Motion. On the front, it has a 5 MP selfie camera housed inside the notch.

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W USB Type-C charging and runs on Android 15 Go Edition for optimized performance. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio, bottom-ported speaker, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It comes with free service at home, similar to other Lava phones.

Sumit Singh, Head – Product, Lava International Limited, said, “With Yuva Smart 2, we are expanding our Yuva Smart series to bring advanced features to first-time smartphone buyers and budget-conscious youth. After the success of the previous Yuva Smart, this launch marks another step in our mission to deliver feature-rich, stylish smartphones at accessible price points. Yuva Smart 2 combines strong performance, a large smooth display, long battery life, and clean Android experience, making it the perfect entry point for users transitioning from feature phones to smartphones.”

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 is priced at ₹6,099 for its 3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant and is available across all Lava retail stores.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers