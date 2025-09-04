Swiggy has launched a new category called Giftables under its quick commerce arm Instamart, allowing users to send personalized gifts in as little as 10 to 60 minutes. The service aims to simplify last-minute gifting needs while offering thoughtful options tailored to different occasions and relationships.

With Giftables, users can mix and match items such as cakes from favorite bakeries paired with flowers, sweets with perfume, or cupcakes with toys, removing the need to place multiple separate orders. The service arrives just in time for the festive season, and Swiggy expects it to resonate well with customers looking for quick, curated gifting solutions.

The feature is accessible directly from the default home tab in the Swiggy app. Once inside, users can browse gifts by occasion, recipient, or category, making it easier to find the right combination in minutes.

Currently, Swiggy Giftables is live in Bengaluru and will gradually roll out to Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the launch of Giftables, Phani Kishan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy, our vision is to offer unparalleled convenience to our customers. With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”