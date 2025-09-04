SanDisk has launched its latest high-speed storage solution, the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD, in India. The new SSD is designed to deliver fast performance and reliability, aimed at engineers, creators, and professionals handling AI-enabled workflows, 4K/8K video editing, and other data-intensive tasks.

The WD Blue SN5100 is available in 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities, offering PCIe Gen 4.0 performance. The 1 TB and 2 TB models deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, which is up to 30% faster than the previous generation SN5000. Write speeds go up to 6,700 MB/s, supported by SanDisk BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND memory and nCache 4.0 technology for enhanced efficiency.

For heavy workloads, the SSD offers random read speeds of up to 1000K IOPS and random write speeds of up to 1300K IOPS. The compact M.2 form factor ensures easy integration into desktops and laptops, while its lightweight 5.7-gram design makes it practical for various setups.

On the software side, the WD Blue SN5100 is compatible with the SanDisk Dashboard for drive health monitoring and firmware updates. It also comes with free Acronis True Image for SanDisk software, allowing seamless data migration and backup. SanDisk backs the SSD with a 5-year limited warranty.

The SanDisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD starts at ₹3,999 for the 500 GB variant and is available via shop.sandisk.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline IT retailers. On Amazon India, the 500 GB model is currently priced at ₹4,342, while the 1 TB variant costs ₹6,970. The SSD is also available in 2 TB and 4 TB capacities for users requiring larger storage options.

