FUJIFILM India, a leader in imaging technology, has launched X Academy (fujifilmxacademy.com), a new community-driven platform designed to empower photographers across the country. The initiative offers expert guidance, immersive learning experiences, and opportunities for creators to showcase their work, making it a one-stop hub for photography enthusiasts of all levels.

The platform brings together amateur and professional photographers, encouraging skill development, creative exchange, and visibility in the digital photography landscape. With the X Academy, FUJIFILM India aims to democratize photography education and nurture talent across the country.

Key Features of the FUJIFILM X Academy

Learn from the Best: Access tutorials, blogs, and videos from FUJIFILM X Ambassadors and mentors, including icons such as Padma Shri Raghu Rai, Dabboo Ratnani, Prashant Godbole, Jatin Kampani, Lopamudra Talukdar, and Arjun Kartha.

Ask the Expert: A dedicated section to connect directly with FUJIFILM's technical evangelist team for personalized guidance.

'Get Featured' Opportunity: A platform for creators to showcase their work with the chance to be featured on FUJIFILM X India's official Instagram handle.

Workshops & Masterclasses: A mix of free and paid sessions conducted by renowned photographers, covering beginner-friendly tips to advanced genres.

Exclusive Benefits: Users can extend their product support with a 2 + 1 warranty by registering Fujifilm purchases through the platform.

Community Highlights: Direct access to FUJIFILM X India's Instagram, featuring curated work from the community.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world.’ The launch of X Academy is a community where learning is encouraged, connections are fostered, and self-expression is celebrated. Our aim is to make photography accessible, enjoyable, and inspiring for all, and we believe X Academy will empower photographers of every level to push their creative boundaries and bring more joy to the world through their visual storytelling.”

Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, added, “We envision X Academy as a creative ecosystem designed for growth, learning, and recognition. Built to support every step of a photographer’s journey, it offers informative tutorials, expert guidance, and a stage for aspiring creators to showcase their talent. Our goal is to ensure photographers have the resources they need to refine their craft while enjoying a strong sense of community. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and stories that will emerge from this initiative.”