Google has announced a significant update to Veo 3, its advanced AI-powered video generation model, introducing new features, reduced pricing, and broader production support. The update makes Veo 3 more accessible for developers, creators, and production workflows across industries.

Lower Pricing for Veo 3

Starting 8th September 2025, Google has cut prices to make Veo 3 more cost-efficient:

Veo 3: $0.40 per second (down from $0.75)

$0.40 per second (down from $0.75) Veo 3 Fast: $0.15 per second (down from $0.40)

This pricing shift positions Veo 3 as a more affordable option for scaling video creation, especially for short-form content and creative experimentation.

Vertical Video and 1080p HD Output

The latest update enables vertical video generation in 9:16 format, catering to the growing demand for mobile-first and social media content. Additionally, Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast can now render videos in 1080p HD resolution by setting the resolution parameter to “1080p”, offering sharper, higher-quality outputs.

Gemini API and Scaled Production

Google has also made Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast stable for production use through the Gemini API, allowing developers to build and deploy scalable workflows with confidence.

MediaSim Demo in AI Studio

To showcase Veo’s potential, Google introduced its MediaSim demo app in AI Studio. The demo integrates the tldraw SDK with Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, enabling interactive video, image, and audio simulations within a collaborative canvas environment.

Early adopters are already leveraging Veo 3 for creative workflows:

Invisible Studio: An AI-native short-form content engine using Veo 3 for fast, detailed video production.

An AI-native short-form content engine using Veo 3 for fast, detailed video production. Saga: A generative AI platform for filmmakers that combines Veo 3 and Imagen 4 for high-fidelity previsualization and animatics.

A generative AI platform for filmmakers that combines Veo 3 and Imagen 4 for high-fidelity previsualization and animatics. Mosaic: An agentic video editor that generates 64-second videos with audio and offers timeline editing tools, pushing Veo 3’s typical 8-second limit.

All Veo-generated videos will continue to carry SynthID digital watermarks, ensuring authenticity and transparency. Developers can get started with Veo 3 today via the AI Studio starter app and the Veo Cookbook, with support for multimodal and interactive workflows.