Just ahead of the festive season, OPPO India has launched the OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition with India’s first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology. This special edition follows the Mint Green variant and comes with a unique heat-sensitive color-changing design, making it one of the most eye-catching smartphones this Diwali.

GlowShift Technology: Black to Gold Magic

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition debuts India’s first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology. Its back panel shifts from festive black to radiant gold depending on body temperature, thanks to OPPO’s GlowShift Technology. Below 28°C, it changes to Deep Black, above 35°C, it changes to Radiant Gold, while between 29°C and 34°C, you can see transitional hues.

This transformation uses six processes, three superimposed layers, and nine-layer lamination, delivering smooth and stable transitions. OPPO claims the effect can withstand 10,000+ cycles, ensuring long-lasting magic. Aside from its design, the smartphone shares most traits from the classic OPPO Reno14 5G – a refined flat OLED display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 7.42 mm slim durable design, 6,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The OPPO Reno14 Diwali Edition is priced at ₹39,999 for its single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and across mainline retail outlets. The launch offers include up to 10% instant bank cashback up to ₹3,999, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, and a ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

