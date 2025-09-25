vivo is gearing up for a major milestone in its software journey. The company has officially confirmed that OriginOS 6 will make its global debut on 15th October 2025, at a launch event hosted by vivo CTO SHI Yujian. This marks the first time the company’s custom Android skin, previously limited to China, will be available worldwide.

vivo Global on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “vivo OriginOS is coming! The 2025 vivo OriginOS Global Launch Event takes place on 15th October. vivo CTO SHI Yujian invites you to join us for this milestone moment. Get ready for a smoother, smarter experience as we enter a new era of mobile OS. #OriginOS #vivo #OriginOS6.” The OS will first be unveiled at the vivo Developer Conference in China on 10th October 2025, followed by a global launch event on 15th October 2025, where vivo CTO SHI Yujian will present the platform to international audiences.

From Funtouch OS to OriginOS: A Global Shift

For years, vivo maintained two parallel software strategies: OriginOS for the Chinese market and Funtouch OS for international users. While Funtouch OS offered a clean interface closer to stock Android, OriginOS stood out with bold visuals, fluid animations, and deep customization features.

With OriginOS 6, vivo is unifying its software globally, officially retiring Funtouch OS. The transition is already visible – vivo’s official @FuntouchOS_IN handle on X has been rebranded as OriginOS, signaling the start of a new era.

The OriginOS 6, built on Android 16, introduces a fresh design philosophy dubbed “Comfort Engineering”, focusing on natural and intuitive user interactions. The new OS is designed to make everyday interactions smoother, smarter, and visually engaging.

Key highlights include:

Revamped Lock Screen – Transparent design with real-time rendering that simulates natural light refractions and shadows.

– Transparent design with real-time rendering that simulates natural light refractions and shadows. Dynamic Clock – Adjusts contrast based on lighting, creating a layered 3D effect.

– Adjusts contrast based on lighting, creating a layered 3D effect. Transparent Color Palette – Uses varying opacity and natural drop shadows to blend seamlessly with wallpapers.

– Uses varying opacity and natural drop shadows to blend seamlessly with wallpapers. Customization – Enhanced options for personalizing widgets, wallpapers, and animations.

The vivo X300 Series and iQOO 15 will be the first smartphones to ship with OriginOS 6 pre-installed in China, and both are expected to bring the OS to global markets later this year.