vivo is preparing for a major software transition as it brings OriginOS to international markets, officially replacing Funtouch OS. The shift will debut with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, marking the first time the custom skin is available outside China. The company has already rebranded its official @FuntouchOS_IN handle on X to OriginOS, signaling the change.

OriginOS 6 Launch Date and Features

OriginOS 6 will be unveiled on 10th October 2025, at the vivo Developer Conference in China. The update emphasizes a new design philosophy called “Comfort Engineering”, focused on delivering a natural and intuitive user experience.

Teasers highlight a revamped lock screen with advanced customization options, including a transparent design and real-time rendering technology that simulates natural light refractions and shadows. The digital clock dynamically adjusts contrast based on lighting, creating a layered 3D effect. A transparent color palette adds depth by varying opacity to create natural drop shadows, blending the UI seamlessly with wallpapers.

From Funtouch OS to OriginOS: A Global Shift

For years, vivo operated with a dual-OS strategy: OriginOS in China and Funtouch OS globally. While Funtouch leaned closer to stock Android, OriginOS is known for its bold visuals, intricate animations, and extensive customization features such as behavioral wallpapers and interactive widgets. With this shift, global vivo users will now experience the same software as users in China.

The upcoming vivo X300 series and iQOO 15 will be the first devices to ship with OriginOS 6 pre-installed in China, and are expected to carry the OS globally when launched later this year.

While vivo has yet to confirm the global rollout timeline, registrations for the OriginOS 6 preview program will begin on 29th September 2025, suggesting an international launch is not far off.