Vodafone Idea (Vi) is preparing to roll out a new AI-powered security feature called Smart Link Protection to safeguard users from fraudulent and malicious links, according to a report by TelecomTalk. The feature is designed to operate at the network level, automatically blocking suspicious links before they reach a user’s device.

Smart Link Protection will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze and filter links in SMS in real time. Unlike conventional spam filters, this system reportedly works in the background with no manual input required from users, ensuring seamless smartphone use while providing an additional layer of security.

By identifying and blocking malicious links before they appear in SMS inboxes, Vi aims to combat the growing threat of phishing attacks and online scams, where cybercriminals impersonate legitimate entities to steal personal and financial information.

The new feature builds on Vi’s AI-powered spam SMS identification system launched in 2024, which scans messages in real time for signs of fraudulent URLs, unsolicited promotions, and identity theft attempts. That system works alongside other Vi measures such as:

Spam reporting through the Vi app

Unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) detection

Bulk call pattern identification

Smart Link Protection, however, takes security a step further by filtering dangerous links at the network gateway, preventing them from reaching users entirely.

Vi’s move follows similar initiatives in the telecom sector. Last year, Airtel introduced a network-based anti-spam solution capable of detecting both fraudulent calls and SMS messages. With cyber fraud attempts on the rise, such network-level protections are becoming increasingly critical.

Smart Link Protection is expected to be rolled out to Vi customers in the coming days.