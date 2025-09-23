WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will give Android users greater control over their group chat notifications. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app is developing an option to mute @everyone mentions, which are typically used to alert all group members at once.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.1, though it is not yet available to testers. A new Mute @everyone toggle is expected to be added under the notifications settings. When enabled, it will suppress notifications triggered by @everyone mentions in group chats.

By default, the option remains turned off, giving users the flexibility to decide whether they want to block these alerts.

WhatsApp recently allowed all group participants – not just admins – to use the @everyone tag, enabling them to notify all members with a single mention. While useful for important updates, this feature has also raised concerns about misuse and excessive notifications, especially in large groups.

The new mute option will serve as a counterbalance, allowing users to silence disruptive mentions while continuing to receive other messages from the group.

The mute @everyone mentions option is still under development and has not been rolled out even to beta testers on the Google Play Beta Programme. It is expected to appear in a future update before being made available to all Android users.