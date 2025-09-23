Dyson India has launched its exclusive Jasper Plum edition of the Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, just in time for India’s festive season. Inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone, the jewel-toned colorway reflects richness, confidence, and vibrancy – perfectly complementing the celebratory mood of Diwali and beyond.

The Jasper Plum palette features a striking combination of deep plum, violet accents, and blush pink highlights, meticulously crafted by Dyson’s Colours, Materials and Finishes (CMF) engineers. Purple jasper, symbolising self-discovery and personal growth, mirrors Dyson’s philosophy of enhancing natural beauty through innovation, while maintaining hair health.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is designed to transform everyday hairstyling into an effortless experience of confidence and glamour. It uses powerful airflow and intelligent heat control, protecting hair from extreme heat damage while ensuring smoothness, shine, and strength.

The device also introduces two new attachments: Conical Airwrap barrel – for tighter, more defined curls, and Blade concentrator – for precise, aligned styling. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can personalise their hair profile and optimise styling routines, making it both a luxury and tech-driven beauty essential.

The Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. comes with a wide range of attachments, including:

2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer + Flyaway Smoother – dries, smooths, and reduces flyaways

40mm Airwrap long barrel – for loose curls and waves

Conical Airwrap barrel – for tighter, root-defined curls

Soft smoothing brush – shapes fine hair for straight styles

Large round volumising brush – adds body and volume

Fast dryer – quickly dries hair from wet to damp, preparing it for styling

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Jasper Plum Limited Edition is priced at ₹49,900 and is available on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores across India.

