Dyson has introduced the Dyson WashG1, its first cord-free wet floor cleaner, aimed at providing efficient cleaning for both wet and dry debris. The Dyson WashG1 is designed for homes and businesses alike and offers a solution for maintaining hygienic surfaces, leaving them suitable for walking barefoot.

The device comes with a 1-liter clean water tank and combines hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to tackle various types of dirt and debris. It covers up to 3,100 square feet on a single charge, making it suitable for larger spaces.

The Dyson WashG1 is equipped with counter-rotating rollers that are highly absorbent, working alongside a pulse-modulated pump to distribute water across 26 hydration points. This system enables the device to handle both liquid spills and dry debris like dirt, hair, and dust. The microfiber rollers, which contain 64,800 filaments per cm², provide thorough absorption and debris capture.

It has separation technology that isolates debris and dirty water in separate compartments, facilitating easy and hygienic disposal. The dirty water extraction system uses durable plates to squeeze water from the rollers, while a brush bar with nylon bristles flicks dry dirt into a removable debris tray equipped with a 500-micron mesh filter.

The WashG1 reduces the likelihood of grime buildup and its self-cleaning mode ensures the rollers are saturated with clean water after use, preparing the machine for its next operation. The large water tank openings also allow for easy cleaning.

The Dyson WashG1 offers adjustable hydration levels – low, medium, and high – along with a Boost mode for stubborn stains. Its full-width rollers allow for edge-to-edge cleaning, and its dual motors spin in opposite directions, improving maneuverability for easy use across different surfaces. With a low head height, the cleaner can also access hard-to-reach areas under furniture.

Dyson WashG1 Specifications & Features

Type : Cord-free wet floor cleaner

: Cord-free wet floor cleaner Clean Water Tank Capacity : 1 liter

: 1 liter Dirty Water Tank Capacity : 0.8 liters

: 0.8 liters Area Coverage : Up to 3,100 square feet per charge

: Up to 3,100 square feet per charge Rollers : Two counter-rotating powered rollers

: Two counter-rotating powered rollers Hydration Points : 26 for even water distribution

: 26 for even water distribution Modes : Low, Medium, High, and Boost mode

: Low, Medium, High, and Boost mode Separation Technology : Separate debris and water compartments

: Separate debris and water compartments Self-Cleaning Mode : Automatic roller flushing

: Automatic roller flushing Battery Runtime : 35 minutes

: 35 minutes Dimensions : 1,140 mm x 225 mm x 300 mm

: 1,140 mm x 225 mm x 300 mm Weight: 4.9 kg

The Dyson WashG1 is priced at ₹64,900 and is available on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo stores across India. It comes with a 2-year warranty, including accidental damage protection. As part of a limited-period offer, Dyson is offering extra Microfiber Rollers at a discounted price of ₹1,490, compared to the usual price of ₹4,990.

Dyson WashG1 Price In India, Availability, & Offers