Sennheiser India has introduced two new products – the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition (SE) headphones and the BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle. The new releases aim to provide a premium wireless audio experience with features designed for high-quality sound, long battery life, and seamless connectivity.

The ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper Special Edition) sports 37mm drivers that deliver deep bass and clear sound for immersive listening. The headphones are equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that effectively blocks external noise for uninterrupted music or calls. The headphones feature a lightweight and ergonomic design for extended wear.

Additional features of the ACCENTUM Wireless SE include Transparency Mode, custom sound with personalized modes like Bass Boost, Podcast Mode, and a built-in 5-band equalizer. It can be connected with the Sennheiser Smart Control app to customize the audio experience.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.2 support and multipoint connectivity, which enables you to simultaneously connect to multiple devices, such as smartphones and laptops. It has a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge.

The BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle complements the ACCENTUM Wireless SE by offering seamless connectivity with all Bluetooth-enabled Sennheiser devices. It is designed for easy pairing with PCs and Macs, ensuring low latency, high-fidelity sound, even in wireless setups. The dongle is designed for plug-and-play ease, with an included USB-A to USB-C adapter for broader device support and Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX support. Users can manage calls and media using the headphone buttons when connected via the dongle.

Speaking about the launch, Vijay Sharma, General Manager – Sennheiser Consumer Business in India, said, “This bundle offers music enthusiasts a premium Sennheiser experience at an exceptional value. The kit includes our high-performance BTD 600 USB dongle, designed to upgrade even basic digital audio sources with remarkable aptX sound and low-latency performance, ensuring every emotion in your entertainment is captured. Beyond music, the BTD 600 enhances streaming quality and delivers crystal-clear audio for work calls, making it the perfect solution for both leisure and productivity.”

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE is priced at ₹11,990 bundled with the Sennheiser BTD 600. The Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle is also available separately for ₹5,990. Both products are available starting today i.e. 10th October 2024 on the Sennheiser Webshop and Amazon.in.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition Price, Availability, & Offers