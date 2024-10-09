Logitech India has announced the release of the Logitech POP Icon Keys, a new keyboard aimed at enhancing productivity while allowing for personal expression in workspaces. The POP Icon Keys combines functionality with a unique design, catering to users who prioritize both aesthetics and performance. The lineup also includes a POP Mouse, and a POP Icon Keys Combo. The Logitech POP Icon Keys Combo includes the keyboard and mouse in the same color.

The POP Icon Keys features contoured, low-profile keys designed for a quiet and responsive typing experience. The keyboard also includes four customizable Action Keys, which can be programmed through the Logi Options+ app to streamline workflow. These keys can facilitate quick access to frequently used applications, social media, productivity tools, or AI tools including Logi AI Prompt Builder with a single keystroke.

In addition, you get one-touch shortcuts, including options for muting, accessing emoji menus, and taking screenshots. The POP Icon Keys is compatible with multiple operating systems and devices and can be switched between three computers, tablets, or smartphones. It comes with a battery life of up to 36 months.

The Logitech POP Mouse features SmartWheel technology for enhanced navigation and Silent Touch Technology, reducing click noise significantly. The mouse includes two customizable buttons that allow users to toggle between work and leisure modes easily, and it can connect to three devices with a battery life of up to 24 months.

The POP Icon Keys is available in Rose/Off-White, Orange/Off-White, Graphite/Green, Lilac/Off-White, and Graphite/Off-White color options. Both the POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse are created with post-consumer recycled plastic ranging from 37% to 70%, depending on the color variant with the packaging sourced from FSC-certified forests.

Art O’Gnimh, general manager in the personal workspace division at Logitech said, “At Logitech, we believe you should get the style and design you want at your workspace without compromising on productivity and comfort. POP Icon Keys delivers a brilliant typing experience and smart productivity shortcuts, in a carefully crafted standout design.”

The Logitech POP Icon Keys will be available in India in October 2024 at a price of ₹6,695, with the Logitech POP Mouse available for ₹3,595. A POP Icon Keys Combo is also available for ₹9,295.

