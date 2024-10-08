TECNO Mobile India has officially launched the TECNO Spark 30C 5G in India, the company’s next budget-friendly smartphone packed with notable features. Key highlights include a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 4 GB RAM, up to 128 GB storage, 120 Hz display, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, all-directional NFC, Infrared sensor, and more.

The TECNO Spark 30C 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ Dot-In display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and TECNO’s Dynamic Port feature. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM + 4 GB MemFusion RAM and up to 128 GB storage. It comes in two two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB and expands via microSD.

Cameras include a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor paired with a secondary AI lens while the front side includes an 8 MP camera with dual LED flash for selfies. Other features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, all-directional NFC support, and IP54 dust and splash-resistant design.

The TECNO Spark 30C 5G runs on HiOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone offers 4+ years of lag-free performance.

TECNO Spark 30C 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Port, IP54 dust and water-resistant design

6.67-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Port, IP54 dust and water-resistant design Software: Android 14, HiOS 14 Interface

Android 14, HiOS 14 Interface CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM, +4 GB MemFusion RAM

4 GB RAM, +4 GB MemFusion RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB, microSD support

64 GB OR 128 GB, microSD support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (48 MP Sony IMX582 + AI Lens), LED flash

Dual Cameras (48 MP Sony IMX582 + AI Lens), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, dual LED flash

8 MP, dual LED flash Others: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Port, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Infrared sensor

Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Port, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Infrared sensor Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging

The TECNO Spark 30C 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and ₹10,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available from 8th October 2024 i.e. today on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include ₹1,000 bank offer which makes the smartphone available at an effective price of ₹8,999.

TECNO Spark 30C 5G Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 8th October 2024 on Flipkart.com

8th October 2024 on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 bank offer

