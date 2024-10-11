Several YouTube users have recently noticed a potential issue with the platform’s ad interface, specifically related to the visibility of the skip button during ads. Some users have reported that the skip button, which typically appears after a brief countdown, is either missing or obscured by a black square on their screen. Others mentioned that the button reappears only after the ad has been running for a few seconds.

This has led to speculation that YouTube might be intentionally hiding the skip button. However, a YouTube spokesperson clarified that the platform is not removing the skip button. Instead, the company is testing new ways to reduce the number of elements on the ad interface to make it less cluttered and improve the viewing experience. According to the spokesperson, the skip button should still appear after five seconds of playback for skippable ads, as usual.

The reports began surfacing on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), where users shared screenshots showing the skip button and countdown timer being obscured by a black overlay. One Reddit user noted that the skip button was hidden entirely, while an Android Police report observed ads without a visible countdown timer, though the skip button eventually appeared after a short delay.

A Reddit user named The Bright Knight (@TheBrightKnite) said “YouTube has stopped showing me how many seconds until I can press the skip button when there is an ad I don’t like it. Also feels like a method of increasing the time before skip without transparency. I hope they are just split testing this. And I hope this gets reversed.”

YouTube has stopped showing me how many seconds until I can press the skip button when there is an ad I don't like it. Also feels like a method of increasing the time before skip without transparency. I hope they are just split testing this. And I hope this gets reversed pic.twitter.com/I2cA8WuMc8 — The Bright Knight (@TheBrightKnite) October 5, 2024

These incidents have not affected all users, leading to speculation that the issue may be region-specific or part of a limited test. So far, there hasn’t been an official explanation for why this might be happening, though some believe it could be a glitch as YouTube rolls out its new interface design.

In a statement to The Verge, YouTube spokesperson Oluwa Falodun confirmed that the platform is not removing or hiding the skip button. They explained that the current changes involve simplifying the ad interface and that the countdown timer may now appear as a progress bar at the bottom of the screen. This is part of YouTube’s effort to make the ad experience less intrusive while still allowing users to skip ads after the mandatory viewing period.

While the platform is still working on improving its ad presentation, the spokesperson emphasized that the functionality of the skip button remains unchanged. For now, while some users report issues with hidden skip buttons, the platform maintains that no fundamental changes have been made to this feature.

YouTube recently announced changes to its YouTube Shorts platform, increasing the maximum length of videos from one minute to three minutes. This adjustment gives creators more flexibility to engage their audience with longer content on Shorts, which has quickly gained popularity as a rival to TikTok and Instagram Reels.