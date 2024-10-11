Reliance Jio has introduced a new range of International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) minute packs, offering dedicated call minutes to 21 international destinations at discounted rates. These packs, aimed at both prepaid and postpaid users, start at ₹39 and are designed to provide cost-effective options for staying connected with contacts abroad.

The newly launched ISD minute packs offer users a specific number of minutes for international calls without any added perks. Unlike pay-as-you-go ISD plans, which offer discounted rates per call, these packs allow users to make calls within a set limit of minutes, making them ideal for short conversations.

₹39 Pack : 30 minutes of call time to the US and Canada.

: 30 minutes of call time to the US and Canada. ₹49 Pack : 20 minutes of calling to Bangladesh, or 15 minutes to Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

: 20 minutes of calling to Bangladesh, or 15 minutes to Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. ₹69 Pack : 15 minutes of calls to Australia and New Zealand.

: 15 minutes of calls to Australia and New Zealand. ₹79 Pack : 10 minutes of calling time to the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

: 10 minutes of calling time to the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. ₹89 Pack : 15 minutes of calling to China, Japan, and Bhutan.

: 15 minutes of calling to China, Japan, and Bhutan. ₹99 Pack: 10 minutes of call time to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

These ISD minute packs are available to all Jio prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers, with no restriction on how many times a user can recharge. Each pack is valid for seven days from the date of activation. The plans offer users the flexibility to stay connected with specific countries at an affordable price.

Alongside the launch of the new minute packs, Reliance Jio has revised rates for its pay-as-you-go ISD plans in several key international markets. These updates, along with the new packs, are now available for all Jio users.