realme India has today officially launched its first wireless headphones in India – the Realme TechLife Studio H1, offering a feature-packed experience at a competitive price point. The wireless headphones are poised to capture attention in the audio market with its sleek design and advanced capabilities. Highlights and features include 43dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 70 hours of playtime, 40mm dynamic drivers, Spatial Audio, dual-device connection, and more. Let’s dive into what the TechLife Studio H1 brings to the table in our realme TechLife Studio H1 review.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The realme TechLife Studio H1 uses a foldable, circumaural design with the ear cups completely surrounding your ears to make them comfortable to wear and eventually offering an immersive listening experience due to the closed back. The headphones are available in three colors: Red, White, and Black, we got the White color as you can see in the images. It comes with a sweat-proof matte-finish lightweight design with a solid build quality. The foldable design makes it easy to carry anywhere and is also travel-friendly.

The earcups are large, which fits in easily, and offer very soft and sleek cushions. You will also find a cushion on the headband with an adjustable height by pulling it. You get buttons on the left side of the cup, which include a power button with an LED light indicator, volume controls, a dedicated ANC button, and a USB Type-C port for charging. You also get air vents on both cups along with dual microphones.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

Moving to the hardware and audio performance, you get large 40mm Mega Dynamic Bass Drivers that promise deep, thumping bass. We tried playing some music to see the performance and we were surprised, the TechLife Studio H1 offers a balanced listening experience across genres. However, If you are a bass lover, the TecnLife Studio H1’s sound profile will likely be appealing. You get much bass due to its larger drivers. It also supports LDAC audio codec and has been certified for Hi-Res Audio, ensuring high-quality sound with excellent detail and clarity.

The headphones come with a dedicated Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) of up to 43dB, which uses both feedforward and feedback microphones to block out unwanted noise effectively. With 3 adjustable levels of ANC, users can modify the noise cancellation based on their environment or personal preference. This flexibility is a great addition for those frequently on the move or working in varying noise conditions.

Another notable feature is the Spatial Audio effect technology which further enhances the sound by offering an immersive, surround-sound-like experience, making it ideal for watching movies or playing games. The headphones also feature an 80ms ultra-low latency mode if you are gaming or watching videos without annoying audio delays.

It uses Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity which allows dual-device connections meaning you can pair up to two devices simultaneously and switch back and forth easily without pairing it again.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The TechLife Studio H1 packs a 600 mAh battery promising up to 70 hours of playback on a single charge, making it one of the more long-lasting options in its category. It only takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, so even if you run out of juice, you will be back to listening quickly. If you listen to the headphones daily for 4 hours, it can still last more than 15 days without charging as far as we believe. The battery life is top-notch and is the best in the segment, if you are concerned about the battery runtimes when purchasing wireless headphones, the realme TechLife Studio H1 can’t be overlooked. Do note that, if using the ANC feature, the battery life will drop depending on your usage.

Verdict – realme TechLife Studio H1 Review

The realme TechLife Studio H1 comes with a solid feature set, including Hi-Res LDAC support, 43dB Hybrid ANC, Spatial Audio effects, and long-lasting up to 70 hours of battery life. It’s a compelling choice for audiophiles with a budget of less than ₹5,000 as well as casual listeners alike. The realme TechLife Studio is a strong contender in the mid-range wireless headphone market and offers a solid value proposition for anyone in the market for wireless headphones.

realme TechLife Studio H1 – Where To Buy

The realme TechLife Studio H1 is priced at ₹4,999 and will be available at a discounted price of ₹4,499 during its first sale on 21st October 2024 across several platforms like realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, Myntra.com, and other retail outlets.