The JioBharat V3 is described by Jio as a style-centric device aimed at users who prioritize both aesthetics and utility. It boasts a sleek, modern design that blends fashion with function, providing a practical device for day-to-day use while maintaining a trendy appeal.

The JioBharat V4, on the other hand, is designed with a focus on offering a premium feel while incorporating advanced digital services. Jio highlights that this model offers the best of both worlds – sophisticated design and access to cutting-edge digital services, making it an ideal choice for users who want more than just basic calling and messaging.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 come equipped with features designed to enhance the user experience: Both are powered by a 1,000 mAh battery, along with expandable storage of up to 128 GB, and compatible with 23 Indian languages.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 also offers access to a range of Jio’s digital services, transforming the feature phone experience into something much more versatile:

Users can stream over 455 live TV channels, ensuring they stay updated on their favorite shows, news, and sports. JioCinema: A comprehensive entertainment hub that includes movies, videos, and sports content, providing on-demand entertainment directly from the phone.

A comprehensive entertainment hub that includes movies, videos, and sports content, providing on-demand entertainment directly from the phone. JioPay: With UPI integration and an in-built Sound Box, users can perform digital payments seamlessly, making.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 are priced at ₹1,099, making them highly affordable options in the 4G feature phone market. Additionally, Jio has introduced a monthly recharge plan for ₹123, which offers unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. This plan provides savings of nearly 40% compared to similar offerings from other telecom providers. These phones will be available for purchase from physical retail outlets, as well as online platforms like JioMart and Amazon.in.