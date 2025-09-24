WhatsApp has rolled out a new message translations feature, making conversations across languages more seamless than ever. The update extends to individual chats, group conversations, and Channels, allowing users to instantly translate messages without leaving the app.

Users can simply long-press a message and tap “Translate” to see it in their chosen language. The app allows selection of both source and target languages, and once a language pack is downloaded, it stays available for future use.

On Android, an additional option enables automatic translations for an entire conversation. Once turned on, all incoming messages in that thread will be instantly translated, helping users navigate multilingual chats more easily.

WhatsApp highlights that all translations are processed directly on the device, ensuring that chats remain private and are not accessible to WhatsApp servers.

On the announcement, the company stated, “We hope this feature helps bridge language barriers and allows users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe.”

The translations feature joins WhatsApp’s recent additions, such as Writing Help, AI-powered Message Summaries, and other productivity-focused tools, reflecting Meta’s strategy to make WhatsApp more intelligent, inclusive, and globally connected.

The rollout began on 23rd September 2025, and is gradually expanding to users worldwide, with more languages expected in future updates.