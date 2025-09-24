Google is expanding its conversational editing feature in Google Photos to more Android devices, making advanced AI-powered photo editing available beyond the Pixel 10. Instead of manually adjusting sliders or navigating multiple tools, users can now simply describe their desired changes via text or voice, and Google Photos will make them happen.

With the new feature, tapping “Help me edit” in the Photos editor opens a conversational panel. Users can then:

Request simple enhancements by saying phrases like “make it better.”

Try suggested edits for quick improvements.

Experiment with creativity, such as moving a petting zoo alpaca into a Waikiki beach scene.

Powered by Gemini AI, the feature combines ease of use with advanced creative control, making photo editing more intuitive for casual users and professionals alike.

The rollout builds on other AI-powered features in Google Photos, including:

Conversational search for images in your library. Queries like “beach” show quick results, while complex ones such as “What did I eat in Barcelona?” are refined by AI. One-tap edits & gestures: Quick fixes and intuitive controls for faster editing.

While Ask Photos remains experimental and may produce occasional inaccuracies, it demonstrates Google’s push to make AI a central part of everyday photo management.

Starting 23rd September 2025, conversational editing in Google Photos is rolling out to eligible Android users in the U.S., with wider availability expected later.