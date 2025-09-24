Google has announced Mixboard, an experimental AI-powered concepting board designed to help users brainstorm, refine, and expand creative ideas. Whether it’s home décor, event planning, product concepts, or DIY projects, Mixboard blends text and visuals in a unified workspace for faster, more intuitive ideation.

Key Features of Mixboard

Project Setup: Start fresh with a text prompt or pick from ready-to-use templates.

Start fresh with a text prompt or pick from ready-to-use templates. Visual Creation: Upload personal images or generate unique visuals with AI.

Upload personal images or generate unique visuals with AI. Natural Language Editing: Edit and refine images with simple commands, powered by Google’s Nano Banana image-editing model.

Edit and refine images with simple commands, powered by Google’s Nano Banana image-editing model. Idea Iteration: Use “regenerate” and “more like this” options to quickly create variations.

Use “regenerate” and “more like this” options to quickly create variations. Contextual Text Generation: Automatically generate descriptive or supporting text relevant to visuals on the board.

Google positions Mixboard as an early experiment, aiming to make AI-driven creativity accessible to everyone, regardless of design expertise. By combining image generation, editing, and text assistance, the platform allows users to seamlessly move from concept to visualization in just a few steps.

Mixboard is currently in public beta in the U.S. and can be accessed at labs.google.com/mixboard