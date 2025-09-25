OnePlus today unveiled its latest performance flagship, the OnePlus 15, powered by the world’s fastest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The announcement reinforces OnePlus’s long-standing partnership with Qualcomm and its commitment to delivering speed, intelligence, and efficiency in the flagship segment.

“For more than a decade, OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies have moved in lock-step to redefine what a flagship can be,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward – delivering the speed, intelligence and efficiency our users demand today and into the future.”

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Redefining Flagship Performance

According to Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pairs the fastest mobile CPU with an advanced GPU and Hexagon NPU to provide breakthrough speed, sustained gaming power, intelligent photography, and all-day efficiency. The SoC enables OnePlus 15 to handle demanding applications, gaming, and AI-powered tasks with remarkable smoothness.

DetailMax Engine for Pro-Grade Photography

OnePlus also highlighted its self-developed DetailMax image engine, which leverages advanced algorithms and the device’s powerful chipset to deliver stunningly clear and lifelike photos. The engine aims to elevate mobile photography, bringing professional-grade clarity to everyday images.

OnePlus 15: Gaming and Performance

The OnePlus 15 combines OxygenOS’s adaptive software with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform to provide unrivalled gaming performance, maintaining cool operation even under intense load. Users can expect seamless gameplay across popular titles, along with ultra-fast system performance for everyday tasks.

More details on the OnePlus 15, including full specifications, pricing, and availability, will be revealed in the coming weeks.