Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch Copilot+ PC, which was announced globally earlier this year, launched in India and is now available for pre-order. This is the company’s latest 2-in-1 device powered by the Snapdragon X Plus, weighing just 686 grams, and combines the portability of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop, thanks to its built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard.

The Surface Pro 12-inch runs on the Snapdragon X Plus SoC, equipped with a 45 TOPS NPU to power AI-driven features. The device promises up to 16 hours of video playback and features a 12-inch PixelSense Flow Touch Display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, along with two USB-C ports for fast charging and external display support.

Microsoft’s Copilot+ suite brings a range of AI-enhanced tools to the Surface Pro 12-inch, designed to improve productivity and creativity. These include:

Recall (Preview): Quickly retrace steps across apps, images, and documents.

Quickly retrace steps across apps, images, and documents. Click to Do (Preview): Identify text and images to take contextual actions.

Identify text and images to take contextual actions. New Settings Agent: Automates troubleshooting and tasks (Windows Insiders).

Automates troubleshooting and tasks (Windows Insiders). Photos Relight: Adds professional-grade lighting effects to images.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen, (2,196 x 1,464 pixels, 220 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, 1,200:1 contrast, sRGB & Enhanced color profiles, ENERGY STAR certified, strengthened glass, kickstand built-in 165° full friction hinge, 7.8 mm slim, 686 grams

The price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch with Snapdragon X Plus, 16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage is ₹90,999 (MRP), and for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage is ₹99,999 (MRP). The device is available for pre-order til 5th October 2025 on Amazon.in, Vijay Sales, and Croma. Buyers will also get a free Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard worth ₹15,199 as part of the launch offer. The device will go on general sale starting 6th October 2025.

Know More About Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch on Microsoft.com/en-in