At the OnePlus Gaming Conference 2025, OnePlus unveiled its ambitious plans to redefine mobile gaming with the upcoming OnePlus 15, powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. The company also announced that its flagship will ship with a 165 Hz display, introducing what it calls a new standard for ultra-high frame rate mobile gaming.

165 Hz: A New Benchmark in Mobile Displays

OnePlus declared that 165 Hz will be the new baseline across its performance-focused devices. Both the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 will ship with ultra-high refresh rate screens.

Future OnePlus smartphones are also expected to adopt the 165 Hz ecosystem, marking a major step beyond the industry’s mainstream 120 Hz standard. According to the company, this leap reduces frame refresh intervals from 8ms to 6ms, cuts operation and picture delay by 10ms, and reduces ghosting by 27%, delivering an unmatched level of smoothness.

Earlier this week, OnePlus also teased the design of the OnePlus 15, highlighting its 1.15mm ultra-thin bezels, flat screen, and large R-angle corners, which maximize both usability and visual impact.

The Upgraded Fengchi Gaming Core

At the heart of this breakthrough is OnePlus’s Fengchi Gaming Core, now redesigned for deeper synergy between CPU, GPU, and NPU. For the first time, the NPU is used for optical flow rendering, ensuring intelligent frame rate control in real time.

Key upgrades include:

Open CPU Architecture: Unlocks granular energy-efficiency optimization.

Unlocks granular energy-efficiency optimization. NPU Optical Flow Rendering: Enables precise and adaptive frame rate management.

Enables precise and adaptive frame rate management. GPU Image Enhancement: Boosts image quality in translucent and complex gaming environments.

These improvements deliver a 29.8% scheduler efficiency boost, 15.6% reduction in core load, and 11.7% lower power consumption compared to the previous generation.

To back its claims, OnePlus demonstrated the demanding shooter “Delta Operation” running at a stable 165 FPS on ultra-high settings.

The company also confirmed that it has worked with developers to optimize a launch lineup of titles that includes five popular esports games, spanning FPS, MOBA, and other competitive genres. Notable names include Call of Duty Mobile and League of Legends Mobile.

According to OnePlus China head Louis Jie, the benefits of 165 Hz go far beyond numbers: “The 165Hz frame rate will significantly improve gaming precision. This allows players to detect enemies earlier in FPS games, observe monster movements more easily in MOBAs, and capture fast actions with pinpoint accuracy in fighting games.”

Alongside display and processor enhancements, OnePlus has also updated its “esports three-core” hardware solution to improve network stability and touch responsiveness, ensuring a smoother, lag-free experience.

With its blend of cutting-edge hardware, AI-enhanced gaming performance, and industry-first 165 Hz ecosystem, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a landmark release for both mobile gaming enthusiasts and flagship smartphone users. More details on the device’s cameras, battery, and global availability are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.