OpenAI has officially launched a preview of ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature for Pro users on mobile that delivers personalized daily updates. The company describes Pulse as the next step toward building a proactive AI assistant, one that doesn’t just respond to prompts but also curates information tailored to each user’s needs.

ChatGPT Pulse runs asynchronous research overnight, analyzing chats, preferences, and feedback to present updates the following morning. These updates appear as visual cards, allowing users to scan quickly or expand for deeper details.

Unlike the standard ChatGPT experience, Pulse aims to anticipate user needs – whether that’s a reminder about an upcoming event, recipe suggestions, or step-by-step guidance toward long-term goals like exam prep or fitness training.

Key Features of ChatGPT Pulse

1) Personalized Daily Updates

Synthesizes memory, chat history, and feedback each night.

Provides actionable insights like meal plans, productivity reminders, or training progress.

Integrates with Gmail and Google Calendar (optional), allowing Pulse to draft agendas, surface event reminders, or recommend nearby restaurants.

2) User-Controlled Curation

A new “curate” option lets users specify topics – such as local events, professional growth, or hobby-related updates.

Users can guide improvements with simple thumbs-up/down feedback and review/delete past preferences.

3) Focused, Practical Delivery

Updates are delivered once daily to avoid overload.

Each update expires after the day unless the user saves or follows up.

Cards can expand into actionable next steps, such as booking, planning, or creating documents.

OpenAI tested Pulse with college students through its ChatGPT Lab. Feedback showed that directing content selection improved usefulness, while features like reactions and curation made updates feel more relevant.

However, OpenAI cautions that Pulse is still in preview, meaning updates may sometimes be inaccurate, outdated, or irrelevant. The company emphasizes that feedback is key to refining the system over time.

OpenAI sees Pulse as the foundation of a proactive AI assistant. Planned features include:

Integration with more third-party apps.

Timely, context-aware updates throughout the day.

Deeper support for research, planning, and progress tracking.

In OpenAI’s vision, ChatGPT could evolve into an assistant that “quietly accelerates tasks and long-term goals” without requiring constant input. ChatGPT Pulse is now available in preview for Pro mobile users, with global expansion expected in the coming months.