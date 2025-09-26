Meta has announced Vibes, a new feed inside the Meta AI app and on meta.ai, designed to let users create, remix, and share short-form AI-generated videos. The feature underscores Meta’s push to make AI-driven creativity more interactive and accessible across its ecosystem.

The Vibes feed acts as a central hub for AI video content, where users can start from scratch, remix existing clips, or collaborate with the community by reworking videos already posted. The feed will gradually become personalized, recommending AI videos based on user interactions and interests.

Announcing the updates, Meta said, “These updates are just the latest in our AI video work – we’re eager to see what you create and gather feedback to keep iterating and advancing our AI video tools together.

Key features include:

Create or Remix Videos: Use Meta AI’s tools to generate new visuals or remix content from the Vibes feed.

Use Meta AI’s tools to generate new visuals or remix content from the Vibes feed. Customize Content : Add music, layer visuals, and tweak styles for unique results.

: Add music, layer visuals, and tweak styles for unique results. Cross-Platform Sharing: Post directly to Vibes, send via DM, or share across Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels.

Post directly to Vibes, send via DM, or share across Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels. Seamless Integration: Tap an AI video in Instagram and remix it instantly within the Meta AI app.

For this launch, Meta is partnering with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs to enhance video generation quality. At the same time, the company is developing its own in-house models to power future versions of Vibes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that Vibes offers an early glimpse into Meta’s product direction, particularly its aim to merge AI creativity with social sharing.

The Meta AI app is also positioned as a broader hub for:

Managing AI-powered glasses

Capturing and enhancing photos and videos

Accessing the Meta AI assistant for inspiration, guidance, and ideas

The Vibes update is rolling out globally starting today, with all users gaining access in the coming weeks.