YouTube has officially introduced its YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan in India, expanding the pilot program that was first tested in select countries earlier this year. The new plan is priced at ₹89 per month and allows users to watch most videos on the platform without interruptions from advertisements.

The launch comes as YouTube Music and Premium together have surpassed 125 million global subscribers, including those on free trials. The new offering adds more flexibility for Indian users, giving them a low-cost option to enjoy ad-free viewing while still supporting creators.

Premium Lite removes ads from the majority of videos across devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. However, unlike the full Premium plan, it comes with some limitations:

Ads may still appear in YouTube Music, YouTube Shorts, and while browsing or searching content.

Features like background playback, offline downloads, and YouTube Music Premium access are not included.

This makes Premium Lite ideal for users who primarily want an ad-free video experience without paying the higher subscription cost.

YouTube Premium Price Comparison

YouTube Premium Lite: ₹89/month

₹89/month YouTube Premium: ₹149/month (includes Music, offline downloads, and background play)

Even though the ₹89 plan is cheaper, users looking for a completely ad-free and feature-rich experience will still need to opt for the standard Premium subscription.

The roll-out of YouTube Premium Lite is underway and is expected to reach all users across India in the coming weeks.