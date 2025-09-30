OnePlus has officially teased the global launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, confirming a unique “Sand Storm” edition that blends cutting-edge materials with minimalist design. Earlier, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 15, powered by the world’s fastest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. At the OnePlus Gaming Conference 2025, the company also announced that it will ship with a 165 Hz display.

The OnePlus 15 Sand Storm edition is the first smartphone in the industry to use aerospace-grade Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) on both its middle frame and camera module. This advanced process applies high-voltage plasma to grow a ceramic coating directly onto the metal surface, making the frame:

3.4x harder than aluminum

1.3x tougher than titanium

In addition to durability, OnePlus highlights the eco-friendly nature of the MAO process. The design is complemented by a lightweight fiberglass back, offering a balance of the cool ceramic frame with a smooth, warm grip.

The OnePlus 15 will be among the first devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, ensuring best-in-class speed, gaming performance, and efficiency. To maximize performance, OnePlus has paired the chipset with its next-generation cooling system, promising sustained power even under heavy loads.

While the company has yet to reveal a launch date, OnePlus confirmed that more specifications and features of the OnePlus 15 will be shared in the coming weeks as the global debut approaches.