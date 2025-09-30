OpenAI is reportedly developing Sora 2, a standalone app for AI-generated videos, according to documents reviewed by WIRED. The app is said to feature a vertical swipe-to-scroll feed similar to TikTok, where all content is created by AI. A “For You” style recommendation system will personalize the feed, and users can like, comment, or remix videos via a side menu.

Key Features Expected in Sora 2

AI-generated clips up to 10 seconds long.

No uploads from personal photos or videos.

Identity verification for users appearing in content.

Notifications when a person’s likeness is used, even in drafts.

Options for verified tagging and content remixing.

OpenAI began internal testing last week, with employees showing strong engagement – though managers noted productivity concerns. Industry sources suggest TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. may create an opening for OpenAI to position Sora 2 as a global short-form video platform.

The AI video market is heating up:

Meta recently unveiled Vibes, a short AI video feed within its Meta AI app.

Google is expanding Veo 3 on YouTube.

TikTok has imposed stricter rules on AI-generated content, especially around misinformation.

Sora 2 will include filters to block copyrighted material, a move prompted by ongoing lawsuits, including one from The New York Times. OpenAI is also working on parental controls and an age-prediction system to protect younger users, though specific age limits have not yet been announced.

While no official date is set, industry observers expect Sora 2 to debut in late 2025, potentially following the release of GPT-5. If launched, it may directly challenge Google’s Veo 3 and other AI-driven video platforms.