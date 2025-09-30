Meta has launched new tools on Facebook designed to strengthen the bond between creators and their communities. The update introduces Fan Challenges and Custom Top Fan Badges, enabling fans to create content, participate in interactive activities, and gain recognition, while helping creators drive deeper engagement.

Creators can now launch Fan Challenges – interactive prompts where fans submit posts around themes like routines, recipes, product launches, or special events. Each challenge comes with a dedicated homepage displaying all entries and a leaderboard highlighting the most popular submissions.

Announcing the updates, Meta said, “These features help celebrate fandom and the communities that bring it to life. Dive in, engage with creators, and connect with like-minded fans in new ways on Facebook. We’re excited to continue making Facebook a place for creators to build meaningful communities. We can’t wait to see how you use these tools to bring your ideas to life and keep building deeper connections with your fans.”

Meta says these challenges have already proven successful: entertainment creator Kalen Allen inspired over 1.5M fan entries in three months, sparking more than 10M interactions. Challenges can run for a week or stretch over months and are available globally to creators with at least 100,000 followers.

Facebook is expanding its Top Fan Badges, letting creators reward their most engaged followers. While standard badges are available to creators with 100+ followers, those with 1M+ followers can now design custom badges with nicknames.

Stars like Cardi B (“Bardi Gang”), Ed Sheeran (“Sheerio”), and J Balvin (“La Familia”) already use custom badges to highlight their communities. Badges appear alongside fan comments and can also be showcased on profiles.

To help creators measure fan engagement, Meta has added new metrics in the Professional Dashboard. These track the number of top fans over time, giving insights into loyalty and audience interaction.