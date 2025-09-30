WhatsApp has announced a new wave of features aimed at enhancing personalization, media sharing, and group discovery. The update introduces AI-powered themes, Live and Motion Photos, new sticker packs, and a document scanner for Android, further expanding the app’s functionality. This follows the recent rollout of WhatsApp Message Translations to Chats, Groups, and Channels.

WhatsApp now supports Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, letting users share moments with sound and movement seamlessly across devices.

WhatsApp AI-Powered Customization

Users can design unique chat looks using Meta AI-generated themes, though availability will roll out gradually. AI Backgrounds: Personalized AI-driven backgrounds can be applied in video calls or while capturing photos and videos directly in chats.

Fresh Sticker Packs

Three new sticker sets are now available – Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation – offering expressive ways to liven up conversations.

Smarter Group Search

A new group search option allows users to type a contact’s name in the Chats tab and instantly view all groups shared with that person, making navigation easier.

Document Scanner on Android

WhatsApp is bringing its built-in document scanner to Android devices, allowing users to scan, crop, save, and share documents directly within the app. (The feature has been available on iOS for some time.)

All features will begin rolling out gradually worldwide on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.