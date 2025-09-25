Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite, its latest flagship processors for Windows Copilot+ PCs. Built on a 3nm process, the new chips promise higher performance, advanced AI acceleration, and strong connectivity features, while enabling sleek and portable laptop designs. The announcement was made alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2025.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme: For Ultra-Premium PCs

The X2 Elite Extreme is positioned for high-end professional workloads such as AI-driven content creation, data analytics, and media production.

CPU: 3rd-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 18 cores (12 Prime + 6 Performance), reaching 5.0 GHz on Prime cores and 4.4 GHz in multi-core workloads.

3rd-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 18 cores (12 Prime + 6 Performance), reaching 5.0 GHz on Prime cores and 4.4 GHz in multi-core workloads. GPU: New Adreno GPU clocked at 1.85 GHz, supporting DirectX 12.2 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.4, and external displays up to 3x 4K 144 Hz or 5K 60 Hz.

New Adreno GPU clocked at 1.85 GHz, supporting DirectX 12.2 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.4, and external displays up to 3x 4K 144 Hz or 5K 60 Hz. AI: Powered by an 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU, capable of running LLMs and on-device AI agents.

Powered by an 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU, capable of running LLMs and on-device AI agents. Memory: Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5x RAM with 228 GB/s bandwidth.

Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5x RAM with 228 GB/s bandwidth. Security: Includes Snapdragon Guardian Technology, Qualcomm SPU, and Microsoft Pluton hardware-based security.

Includes Snapdragon Guardian Technology, Qualcomm SPU, and Microsoft Pluton hardware-based security. Connectivity: Snapdragon X75 5G Modem, Wi-Fi 7 via FastConnect 7800, and USB4 (40 Gbps).

This variant is designed for creators, researchers, and enterprises requiring uncompromising performance.

Snapdragon X2 Elite: For Thin and Light PCs

The Snapdragon X2 Elite offers many of the same technologies but is optimized for mobility and sustained performance in thinner, lighter laptops.

CPU: 12-core Oryon CPU (6 Prime + 6 Performance) with 4.7 GHz Prime frequency and 3.4 GHz multi-core.

12-core Oryon CPU (6 Prime + 6 Performance) with 4.7 GHz Prime frequency and 3.4 GHz multi-core. GPU: Adreno GPU clocked at 1.70 GHz, still supporting multi-4K display output.

Adreno GPU clocked at 1.70 GHz, still supporting multi-4K display output. AI: Same 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU, ensuring parity in AI-driven workflows.

Same 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU, ensuring parity in AI-driven workflows. Memory: Supports LPDDR5x with up to 152 GB/s bandwidth.

Supports LPDDR5x with up to 152 GB/s bandwidth. Connectivity: Ships with Snapdragon X75 5G Modem, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 LE, and USB4 support.

This chip is aimed at users who prioritize portability without sacrificing productivity or AI performance.

Key Features Across Both Chips

AI & NPU: 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU + Dual Micro NPUs on the Sensing Hub for always-on AI.

80 TOPS Hexagon NPU + Dual Micro NPUs on the Sensing Hub for always-on AI. Storage: PCIe 5.0 NVMe and UFS 4.0, plus SD Express.

PCIe 5.0 NVMe and UFS 4.0, plus SD Express. Imaging: Qualcomm Spectra ISP with dual 18-bit ISPs, supporting 36MP cameras and 4K video capture.

Qualcomm Spectra ISP with dual 18-bit ISPs, supporting 36MP cameras and 4K video capture. Audio: Aqstic Codec and aptX support for premium audio.

Laptops powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite will begin shipping in the first half of 2026, marking Qualcomm’s continued push to challenge Intel and AMD in the Windows PC ecosystem while enabling Microsoft Copilot+ AI experiences.

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “Snapdragon X2 Elite reinforces our leadership in the PC industry, delivering remarkable leaps in performance, AI processing, and battery life to enable the experiences that users expect. We continue to push the limits of technological innovation, launch breakthrough products that set new industry benchmarks, and redefine what’s achievable for PCs.”